UPDATE: Marlington Bus Overturns, Six Sent To Hospital, Injuries Minor

A Marlington Local School District bus flipped onto its side on Columbus Road near Beeson Street NE in Marlboro Township on September 11, 2023. (WHBC News)

MARLBORO TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ironically on the first day that the governor’s new School Bus Safety Committee met, a Marlington Local School District bus accident.

A Marlington bus flipped onto its side after failing to make the turn on Columbus Road from Beeson Street NE in Marlboro Township Monday afternoon, according to the state patrol.

Five of the 19 students on board the bus were taken to the hospital with injuries.*

So was the driver.

Injuries are not believed to be serious, though there were reported cuts and contusions.

Students on board were a mix of high school and junior high students.

No other vehicles were involved.

*update in figures reflects numbers provided by the school district.