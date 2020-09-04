      Weather Alert

Marshal Service: 2 Missing Jackson Teens Safely Recovered from Cleveland Home

Jim Michaels
Sep 4, 2020 @ 5:49am
(Courtesy US Marshal Service)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service for the Northern District of Ohio Thursday announced the safe recovery of two Jackson Township teenage girls from a home on Cleveland’s west side.

The 14- and 15-year-olds had been missing since last week.

It’s part of the marshal service’s Operation Safety Net initiative to combat human trafficking.

They say 30 children have been recovered recently as part of this effort.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire