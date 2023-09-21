Marshal Service Awards Ceremony Thursday at Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S Marshal Service Northern District of Ohio’s annual awards ceremony happens on Thursday afternoon.

It’s happening at the Pro Football Hall of Fame here in Canton.

Among the speakers are former Browns players Bernie Kosar and Judge Dick Ambrose.

Also, “Hall” President Jim Porter and Stark County Sheriff George Maier among the speakers…

Among the honorees, Mike Middleton of the Carrollton Police Department gets the part-time officer of the year award.

Zach Taylor of the Canton Police Department is among those nominated for an award.

The service is also celebrating the 20th anniversary of the creation of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.