Marshal Service Task Force Officer, Wanted Man Shot in Exchange of Gunfire in Canton

Jim Michaels
Mar 25, 2021 @ 6:28am
Aaron Thomas (US Marshal Service)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unidentified local member of the U.S. Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force will be OK, after the police officer and a wanted man out of Virginia exchanged gunfire late Wednesday afternoon outside a home on Regent Avenue NE near 17th Street.

The task force had come to the home to arrest 33-year-old Aaron Thomas on an aggravated robbery warrant.

U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliot says he came out the front door firing a weapon.

Police fired back.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m.

Thomas had said in the past that he wanted to die by suicide-by-cop.

Thomas is also in stable condition.

Ohio BCI will handle the investigation.

