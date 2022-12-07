Marshal Service Ups Reward in Youngstown-Area Child Killing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service has upped the ante in the search for a suspected Youngstown-area child killer.
The reward for information leading directly to the arrest of 22-year-old Andre McCoy is now $10,000.
McCoy is charged with aggravated murder in the September 2020 shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in a Struthers home.
McCoy went to the hospital the night of the shooting, but hasn’t been seen since.
Here’s further information from the media release:
Anyone with information concerning McCoy can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
Or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.