Marshal Service Ups Reward in Youngstown-Area Child Killing

Andre McCoy (US Marshal Servicer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service has upped the ante in the search for a suspected Youngstown-area child killer.

The reward for information leading directly to the arrest of 22-year-old Andre McCoy is now $10,000.

McCoy is charged with aggravated murder in the September 2020 shooting death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney in a Struthers home.

McCoy went to the hospital the night of the shooting, but hasn’t been seen since.

Here’s further information from the media release:

Anyone with information concerning McCoy can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

Or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.