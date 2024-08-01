News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Marshals Arrest 3 in Basement Beatings Incident

By Jim Michaels
August 1, 2024 9:55AM EDT
Share
Marshals Arrest 3 in Basement Beatings Incident
Courtesy US Marshal Service.

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two men and one woman from Canton named as Fugitives of the Week have been captured.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force says 34-year-old Cassandra Cheek and 33-year-old Jermaine Taylor were arrested at a home on Millvale Avenue NE north of Mahoning Road on Wednesday.

37-year-old Tyson Dean was picked up at a house on Woodlawn Avenue NW in the Whipple Heights neighborhood, also on Wednesday.

Canton police say the three held two people captive in a basement on Clark Avenue SW, beating them with a gun and a baseball bat.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Fugitives Wanted for Beatings in Canton (Photos Inside)
3

High Bond for Alliance Woman Accused of Ramming APD Cruisers
4

CFD: Child Fire Victim Passes Away in Akron Hospital
5

Akron Couple Given Jail Time for Abandoning Dog in Canton House