Marshals Arrest Canton Community Correction Escapee

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon woman who escaped from the Stark Regional Community Correction Center in Canton last week has been arrested.

That arrest by U.S. Marshals with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

27-year-old Ashley Helmick was picked up at a home on Hazlett Avenue near 4th Street NW Monday without incident.

Marshals and local police believes she might still be in the area.

Helmick used a picnic table to access a fence at the Lesh Street NE facility.

She had just begun a program there following a felony drug conviction.