Marshals Up Reward in Near-50-Year-Old Escaped Inmate Search
2017 age enhanced photo of Lester Eubanks. (US Marshal Service)
MANSFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service for the Northern District of Ohio is not giving up, hoping to find a convicted murderer who escaped nearly 50 years ago.
The service has produced age-enhanced photos of Lester Eubanks.
They’re also doubling the reward for information to $50,000.
Eubanks was serving a life term for killing 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener of Mansfield in 1965.
But he failed to return from an honor Christmas shopping trip with other inmates in 1973.
Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent
Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).
Or you can send a web tip.
Tips may also be submitted via the USMS tips app
Eubanks, 75, is a 5-foot-11 black male with black hair and brown eyes.
At the time of his disappearance, he weighed approximately 175 pounds.
Other unique physical characteristics include a mole under his left eye.
He may be using the alias Victor Young to hide his true identity.