      Weather Alert

Masking Mandate Comes Off on Wednesday

Jim Michaels
Jun 1, 2021 @ 5:12am
Courtesy state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is the day that Ohio’s mask mandate is lifted.

The governor had basically adjusted the mandate a few weeks back, making it optional for the vaccinated to wear a mask.

That has made for some difference of opinion as to whether to mask or not, at least until Wednesday.

Safety guidelines will remain in place for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

And, the unvaccinated should follow CDC recommendations.

