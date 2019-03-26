Massillon Auctioning Former Affinity Properties

(WHBC) – The City of Massillon will be auctioning off some former Affinity Medical Center satellite properties now owned by the city.

Economic Development Director David Maley says medical office buildings at 3140 Lincoln Way East and 323 Marion Avenue, as well as adjacent parking lots, will go up for auction in early May.

“We would like to get rid of the properties at this point and bring the revenue back into the city.”

Dozens of items, such as furniture, inside the Lincoln Way property will be included in the auction for that building.

The city of Massillon acquired the former Affinity Medical Center in May of 2018.

Money raised from the auction will be put in the city’s hospital fund which was established to cover costs associated with the hospital.