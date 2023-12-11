Massillon Celebrates State Champion Football Team

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was Massillon Tigers Day in the city of Massillon on Sunday.

And with Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry’s proclamation, thousands lined the Lincoln Way parade route and filled the recreation center to celebrate the players, cheerleaders and the band.

Coach Nate Moore addressed the fans many of whom have been there for a lot if not all of the 53 years.

There was the playing of the alma mater and fireworks.

The Tigers defeated Hoban 7 to 2 on November 30 to win the state Division II crown.