Massillon City Schools: Student Arrested in Washington High Threat

By Jim Michaels
August 23, 2023 5:56AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Washington High School student has been arrested, accused of making a threat that forced the evacuation of the Massillon school building Tuesday morning.

The school district’s superintendent says the student will also face school discipline.

students were evacuated to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium where some parents also showed up.

The building was thoroughly searched and cleared a short time later.

The superintendent’s statement also said the threat was part of the nationwide phenomenon known as “swatting”, forcing a large police presence from a prank call.

