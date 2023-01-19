Massillon Closes Portion of Lincoln Way for Emergency Building Demo

Courtesy City of Massillon

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A four-block section of Lincoln Way in downtown Massillon is closed for several days.

This, as crews work to tear down two small dilapidated buildings at 20 Lincoln Way East.

They are smaller, three-story buildings.

Parts of the rear walls of the adjoining buildings collapsed a few days ago.

And after an assessment by the building inspector and others, an emergency demolition has been ordered.

The process is expected to take a couple of days.

Lincoln Way is closed between 1st Street SW and 3rd Street to the east, with a detour posted along Tremont Avenue.