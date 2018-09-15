Massillon Ends Hospital Deal

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry announced today that as of Friday the City is

no longer in discussions with Paramount Matrix Healthcare regarding the purchase or lease of the

former Affinity Medical Center. According to Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, “we have been

committed from the outset to explore all possibilities that lead to the revitalization of the hospital

campus. Paramount Matrix provided us with an aggressive proposal that was taken to Council along

with several other proposals. As Paramount’s proposal continued to be reviewed, it failed to meet

the necessary financial and legal obligations that would allow us to move forward.”

Because of the nature of these discussions, it is necessary and customary procedure to keep

redevelopment projects confidential until they are ready to be presented by City Council for the

public record. Therefore, limited information has been made available to protect the negotiation

process which is standard for economic development projects.

With the removal of Paramount Matrix, the City is moving forward in discussions with two other

proposals that have been submitted to City Council. Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry announced, “we

continue to review all of the options available to the City in our effort to explore all possibilities for

providing excellent medical services to the communities in Western Stark County.”