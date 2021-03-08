Massillon Expands Sidewalk Replacement Program, Makes Participation Easier
(City of Massillon)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon just made it easier for residents and businesses to replace sidewalks, curbs and pretty much any concrete in the property’s right-of-way.
They’ll pay half of the cost of replacing the concrete, up to $4000.
The city has set aside $100,000 for the program and they’ll take applications through April 30.
Any residential or business property is eligible this year.
Massillon Civil Engineer Greg McCue says it’s about improving safety on the city’s sidewalks.