      Weather Alert

Massillon Expands Sidewalk Replacement Program, Makes Participation Easier

Jim Michaels
Mar 8, 2021 @ 6:18am
(City of Massillon)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Massillon just made it easier for residents and businesses to replace sidewalks, curbs and pretty much any concrete in the property’s right-of-way.

They’ll pay half of the cost of replacing the concrete, up to $4000.

The city has set aside $100,000 for the program and they’ll take applications through April 30.

Any residential or business property is eligible this year.

Massillon Civil Engineer Greg McCue says it’s about improving safety on the city’s sidewalks.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
A House in the middle of I-77?
UPDATE: Canton Police Looking for 32-Year-Old in Beating of 85-Year-Old Canton Township Man
FURTHER UPDATE: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested Tuesday Afternoon in Ralph White Beating Case
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting at Man, Daughter in Massillon Front Yard