Massillon Falls Short In State Title Game For Third Straight Year
Massillon is a state runner-up now for the sixth time in school history and for the third time in the last three years. Akron Archbishop Hoban defeated the Tigers on Friday night at Paul Brown Tiger stadium in the OHSAA Division II State Championship game 35-6.
Hoban senior QB and four year starter Shane Hamm led the way with four touchdown passes and one touchdown run, while the Kinights defense held Massillon to 32 yards rushing and 136 yards of total offense.
Massillon never led in the ball game. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, cut it to 14-6 right before halftime on a Zach Catrone touchdown pass to Caiden Woullard, but that’s as close as the Tigers would get. Hoban outscored Massillon 21-0 in the second half.
Nate Moore’s squad finishes the year with a 10-2 mark.
Head coach Tim Tyrrell and the Knights completed the season with a perfect 11-0 record. Hoban has now won a state title in five of the last six years.