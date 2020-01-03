Massillon Family Plans Changes After Thefts at Massive Light Display
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon family plans to beef up security at their tourist-attraction of a home next Christmas.
Channel 5 says donation boxes associated with the massive holiday light display at the Sturm home on Amberwood Circle NE were stolen three times this season.
They estimate several hundred dollars to be given to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital was taken.
For now, the display remains open 5:30 until midnight through the weekend.