Massillon Fire Station Reopens

(WHBC) – Massillon’s Fire Station No. 3 reopened on Monday, nearly seven years after it was closed due to health concerns after mold was discovered.

Assistant Chief Matt Heck says getting Station 3 refurbished and back open means a lot, for the neighborhood and for public safety.

“With the northeast side being the busiest section the city we have when it comes to call volume, Station 3 opening back up should improve some of those response times to businesses and residents on the northeast side.”

He says some people will see response times improved by 30 seconds and some up to four minutes.

He says Station 3 will house 3 firefighters, an engine and an ambulance.

Station 3 will be staffed by three firefighters they added to the force in March, as well as personnel they rotate from Station 1.

The community gathered at the station on Sunday for a ribbon cutting.

At the open house, the fire department honored Captain Jack Darnell, who passed away earlier this year.

He was the fire inspector who was instrumental in the investigation of the La Cuisina arson fire in 1975, and the conviction of the people responsible.

A plaque honoring Darnell will hang in Station 3, which was the primary responder to that fire.