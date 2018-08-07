Massillon Fun Fest is Saturday

Massillon Fun Fest chair, Elizabeth Gessner McAllister, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning,

Elizabeth is with MCTV.

MCTV, the Massillon Museum, and the Downtown Massillon Association invite families to participate in this year’s Fun Fest, which will be held on Saturday, August 11, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Fun Fest—a free, lively, safe, educational, and enriching experience—has entertained thousands of families in downtown Massillon for 23 years.

The free family focused event will include information from local organizations, art projects, activities, magicians, Greek dancers, square dancing, performances by local dance studios, a musical petting zoo, inflatables crafts and more. Some activities have a nominal charge.

The Massillon Museum is raffling a Little Tikes playhouse in anticipation of the free film, Up, which will be shown at the Lincoln Theatre at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Augsut 11, immediately following Fun Fest. The film is sponsored by Chapel Hill Community and St. John’s United Church of Christ.