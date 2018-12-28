Massillon Grad Thayer Munford May Miss Rose Bowl With Injury

Several sources out of Pasadena are reporting that Ohio State Buckeyes starting left tackle Thayer Munford could be out for Tuesday’s Rose Bowl.

The former Massillon Tiger did not participate in a practice that was open to the media yesterday.

Tim May from the Columbus Dispatch, a frequent guest on WHBC, said that according to insiders, Munford’s inactivity is due to what is believed to be a knee problem. A team spokesman would not confirm that.

The sophomore earned honorable mention All-Big Ten this year, in his first season as a starting offensive lineman.

It’s already known that starting right guard Demetrius Knox won’t play in the Rose Bowl after suffering a foot sprain late in the Michigan game.

The Ohio State coaching staff will hold their next session with the media tomorrow, where an update on Munford’s status may be revealed.