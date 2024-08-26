Massillon Health: Bat in City Tests Positive for Rabies

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rabies case in Massillon.

The city’s health department says a bat there tested positive for rabies.

There was no reported human exposure.

The department says the bat was euthanized.

No word on exactly where the bat was found in Massillon.

The Ohio Department of Health and the USDA just wrapped up a weeks-long program to immunize raccoons against the raccoon-strain of rabies in part of the state.

There was also a rabid bat positive in Carroll County this year.