Massillon is still putting on a musical this year…Even with Covid
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Audience members wearing masks watch one of the last screenings in the Grand Salle, the largest auditorium in Europe, at the Grand Rex cinema before it closes its doors until August 26 for the first time in its history on August 03, 2020 in Paris, France. The Grand Rex, Paris's landmark art deco 2800-seat theatre that stayed open during World War II, is closing temporarily amidst the ongoing pandemic and shortage of blockbuster films to screen. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)
What was this process like? How much was completely different from years before? Jon spoke with musical director Jonathan Sorensen from Massillon Washington about their production this weekend of Annie.