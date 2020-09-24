Massillon Levee Repairs Set to Begin
a Groundbreaking Ceremony was held to mark the beginning of the repairs to the Massillon Levee. Congressman Bob Gibbs, Ohio District 7 joined Colonel Jason Evers, Huntington District Commander; Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry, Mayor of Massillon; Bob Fonte of Stark Parks; and Ramon Mejia, Project Manager, in celebrating the Groundbreaking. (Courtesy Public Affairs Office, Army Corps of Engineers)
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Preparation work can be seen around the Massillon levee, as the Army Corps of Engineers looks to begin a repair project on the 15,000-foot long levee soon.
Work will be done between Lake Avenue NW and Finefrock Road SW.
Access roads are being built, even before a contractor for the work is chosen.
Along both sides of the Tuscarawas River, sidewalls will be strengthened by excavating soil and putting in larger stones.
The work will continue through 2021 into the following year.