Mark Massey (Stark County jail)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 37-year-old Massillon man is accused of trying to kill his wife on Independence Day.

Mark Massey was arrested late in the day on the 4th of July.

Massey was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Thursday morning.

He is charged with attempted murder after city police say he stabbed the victim in the chest, arm and back.

No word on the victim’s condition.