Massillon Man Charged in Bethlehem Traffic Death
Kyle Neace (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man has been arrested on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge, accused of driving left of center on Route 21 in Bethlehem Township in March, killing a Navarre man.
Kyle Neace was picked up on Tuesday.
He is being arraigned Thursday morning.
The state patrol says Neace claims he bent down to pick up a dropped cell phone when he drove his pickup truck into a car on 21 just east of Beach City, killing 51-year-old Robert Parkerson.
Neace is also charged with OVI.
Several others in the car were hurt.