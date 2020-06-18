      Breaking News
Massillon Man Charged in Bethlehem Traffic Death

Jim Michaels
Jun 18, 2020 @ 5:24am
Kyle Neace (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon man has been arrested on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge, accused of driving left of center on Route 21 in Bethlehem Township in March, killing a Navarre man.

Kyle Neace was picked up on Tuesday.

He is being arraigned Thursday morning.

The state patrol says Neace claims he bent down to pick up a dropped cell phone when he drove his pickup truck into a car on 21 just east of Beach City, killing 51-year-old Robert Parkerson.

Neace is also charged with OVI.

Several others in the car were hurt.

