Massillon Man Charged in Bow-and-Arrow Attack on Carroll Teen

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Carroll County teen was in the ICU at last check with a man with a Massillon address facing charges.

This, after the 17-year-old boy was hit in the chest with an arrow shot from a compound bow over the weekend.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was called to King Road south of the Lake Mohawk area late in the day Saturday.

20-year-old Michael Geckler was arrested, charged with felonious assault.

Bond was set at $250,000.

Geckler is due in Carroll County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

The two were reportedly friends who got into a fight.

The incident is not believed to be related to the current hunting season.