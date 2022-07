LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Massillon man has died from injuries suffered in an ATV crash last weekend in Lawrence Township.

Township police say Zach Reed was a passenger on an ATV that slammed into a mailbox on Alabama Avenue NW between Wooster and Orrville Streets early Sunday morning.

The driver of the ATV was treated and released.

Reed was reportedly a 2020 graduate of Washington High School.