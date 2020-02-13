      Weather Alert

Massillon Man Deemed Competent for Trial

Noah Hiles
Feb 13, 2020 @ 4:38pm
WHBC News

MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22 year old Massillon man facing charges of involuntary manslaughter was found competent to stand trial this afternoon by a Wayne County Judge. Court records show Travis Cottrell is accused of allegedly selling drugs to 24 year old Nickolas Snyder of Wooster, who later led him to a fatal overdose. Cottrell underwent a competency evaluation last month. His trial is set for May 4 in Wayne County Common Pleas Court.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon