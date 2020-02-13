Massillon Man Deemed Competent for Trial
WHBC News
MASSILLON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 22 year old Massillon man facing charges of involuntary manslaughter was found competent to stand trial this afternoon by a Wayne County Judge. Court records show Travis Cottrell is accused of allegedly selling drugs to 24 year old Nickolas Snyder of Wooster, who later led him to a fatal overdose. Cottrell underwent a competency evaluation last month. His trial is set for May 4 in Wayne County Common Pleas Court.