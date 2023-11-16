Massillon Man Gets 40+ Years in 2 Akron Shootings, 1 Killed

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A plea deal keeps a Massillon man from having to serve a life sentence.

21-year-old Delbert Rackley pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

He was immediately sentenced to 40 to 45-and-a-half years in prison.

Rackley is accused of killing 23-year-old Marquis Sams of Akron during a gathering in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of South Hawkins Avenue and Vernon Odom Blvd back in July.

He had been charged with aggravated murder in that incident.

Police say he also shot at a party bus driving along I-77 a month earlier.

Two passengers had minor injuries.

Rackley will be over the age of 60 before is a free man again.