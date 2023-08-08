News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon Man Gets Jail Time in Deadly ATV Crash

By Jim Michaels
August 8, 2023 7:46AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Massillon man will do two months in the Stark County jail and enter the jail’s addiction recovery program.

This, for the death of his friend in July of last year.

Blayze Patt was also placed on probation for three years Monday for his guilty plea to a reduced aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

Later, he is to enter the Oriana House in Akron for residential treatment

Lawrence Township police say Patt was operating an ATV with 20-year-old Zach Reed of Massillon aboard when he hit a mailbox along Alabama Avenue.

Patt’s blood-alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

