Massillon Man Indicted in Connection With Carroll Bow and Arrow, Knife Attack

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 20-year-old Massillon man has pleaded not guilty in Carroll County Common Pleas Court to attempted murder charges.

He’s accused of attacking a 17-year-old friend with a bow-and-arrow and a knife back in September.

Michael Geckler was indicted on the charges last week.

The Carroll County teen was shot in the chest with the compound bow and stabbed with the knife along King Road, south of Lake Mohawk.

He suffered serious injuries.

The pair had gotten into a fight.