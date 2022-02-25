Massillon Man Joins ‘Saved by Belt’ Club Following Life-Threatening Crash Last Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Jonathan A. Ganley, Akron Post commander,
presented Eric Purdy of Massillon with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of
Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol
superintendent. (Courtesy State Highway Patrol)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a testament to the life-saving function of the automobile seat belt.
Eric Purdy of Massillon joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Thursday.
Troopers sending the message that Purdy avoided life-threatening injuries by being buckled up while involved in a serious accident.
That accident on I-77 in Summit County last June.
There was a ceremony at the Akron post of the patrol on Thursday.
The patrol says their early data shows that 565 people were killed in Ohio in car crashes last year, where seat belts were available but not in use.