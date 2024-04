CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State patrol troopers continue looking into an accident last week that took the life of an elderly man with a Massillon address.

80-year-old John Dvorovy was killed when troopers say he drove his mid-size car onto Route 43 from Ed-Stein Drive SE in Canton Township and was struck by an SUV.

He died later at the hospital.

The SUV operator was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.