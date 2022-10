SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck.

The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.

He was dead at the scene.

That’s four traffic fatalities involving area drivers between Saturday and Monday.