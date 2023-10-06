News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon Man Sentenced in Traffic Death of Passenger

By Jim Michaels
October 6, 2023 8:42AM EDT
Steps to Stark County Courthouse (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30-year-old Massillon man will do five to seven-and-a-half years in prison for the traffic death of a friend.

Tyler Tomic was sentenced Thursday on an aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

Tomic was found guilty of that charge in a jury trial last month.

He was found not guilty of an OVI charge.

Prosecutors say Tomic was behind the wheel on Amherst Avenue NW in Jackson Township when he drove off the road, hitting a concrete culvert and flipping the vehicle over.

His 25-year-old passenger Michael Icenhower of Massillon was killed.

