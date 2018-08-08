Massillon Mayor Announces Community-Wide Kindness Campaign
By Gary Rivers
|
Aug 8, 2018 @ 6:32 PM
Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry

Massillon Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry called into the Gary Rivers Show to introduce a new county-wide initiative to showcase “kindness” to students and area residents.

The Massillon committee had originally intended it to include Massillon, Tuslaw and Perry Schools — but the idea caught on and it’s being introduced county-wide with the help of StarkMHAR and participating businesses, organizations, schools and individuals.

The initiative will include students earning kindness “bucks” for doing acts of kindness. “Kindness bucks” winners will be eligible to win weekly and monthly prizes.

The campaign will use the #allinforkindness

