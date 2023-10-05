Massillon Mayoral Debate Thursday Evening

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Western Stark-Massillon Chamber of Commerce is holding a mayoral debate between Democrat incumbent Kathy Catazaro-Perry and Republican challenger and longtime council member Jamie Slutz Thursday night at the Lions Lincoln Theatre.

Doors open at 5, with the debate set for 5:30 to 6:45.

Questions have already been submitted.

Fred Horner will moderate, and Commissioner Richard Regula will be the “referee”.