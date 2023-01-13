Massillon Museum Celebrating 90 Years

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big day for the Massillon Museum.

There’s a dedication event starting at 5 p.m. to celebrate both the 90th anniversary of the museum, as well as the 18,000 square foot addition to the museum, completed in 2019.

The museum first opened on January 13 of 1933, and that too was a Friday the 13th says museum Executive Director Alex Coon.

Refreshments and tours will follow the 5:30 ribbon cutting.

The ribbon cutting kicks off a year of special events.

All are welcome.

The museum is at Lincoln Way E and First Street in downtown Massillon.