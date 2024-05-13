News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon Offers Assistance Following Theater Shooting

By Jim Michaels
May 13, 2024 8:55AM EDT
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon Mayor Jamie Slutz, with a message of support for Regal Cinema patrons and for the community following the shooting Friday night.

His administration is also making the Stark County Critical Incident Management Team and its counselors and others available from 1 to 3 Monday at the Massillon Health Department.

Slutz says the city must come together at a time like this to support one another.

The city says anyone needing immediate support should call 330 452-6000.

Of course the national mental health and suicide hotline number is 988.

