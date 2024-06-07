News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon PD Investigating Gunfire Incident

By Jim Michaels
June 7, 2024 8:59AM EDT
Courtesy Massillon police

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Massillon police are not saying much about a shooting between people in two vehicles at a major intersection in the city.

It happened just before the Noon hour on Thursday.

The police department in a short statement says it happened at Wales Road and Lake Avenue NE.

No word on injuries or arrests.

They continue investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD Detective Bureau Tipline at 330-830-1743.

