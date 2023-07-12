News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Massillon Police Investigating Alleged Hazing Incident at Washington High School

By Jim Michaels
July 12, 2023 6:54AM EDT
Courtesy Massillon police

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An apparent hazing incident at Washington High School in Massillon.  (SEE POLICE AND SCHOOL STATEMENTS BELOW)

Massillon police confirm that they began investigating the day after the alleged June 26 incident involving several juvenile student-athletes.

JordanMillerNews has information indicating they are football players.

The Massillon City School District is also confirming the investigation is taking place.

No other information has been released.  No word on if the OHSAA is involved.  We have reached out to them.

Mass school and PD
Massillon PD and School

