      Weather Alert

Massillon: Roofing Crew Spots Fire at Neighboring Home, Alerts Residents

Jim Michaels
Jul 23, 2021 @ 4:52am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thanks to a roofing crew working a few doors down, a Massillon couple is OK.

They were able to safely escape their burning home Thursday morning.

The crew saw the smoke pouring out of the house at the corner of Amherst Road and Shaw Avenue NE and alerted the pair.

Flames which were initially unseen above the kitchen area eventually spread to the entire kitchen, living room and to the roof.

Damage is over $50,000.

No injuries, no cause yet.

Popular Posts
Fatal Crash in Tuscarawas, Week's 7th Traffic Accident Death
Ohio, Neighboring State Troopers Target 'Move Over' Law This Week
Accused Canton Mom, Dad Arraigned Following Indictment in Disturbing Toddler Killing
Congressman Tim Ryan says we are in a race with China that we have to win
PFHOFV Official Says Village Buildings Start to Rise Over Next 12-18 Months
Connect With Us Listen To Us On