      Weather Alert

Massillon Salvation Army Taking Christmas Assistance Applications

Jim Michaels
Oct 21, 2021 @ 4:24am

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Salvation Army has begun taking applications for Christmas Assistance.

Residents in Massillon-area zip codes 44614, 44646, 44647, 44648 and 44666 (Stark County Only) can register their children up to age 12..

Photo ID is required at time of pick up.

600 children received assistance last year.

The deadline is November 15.

Major Linda-Jo Perks says distribution is scheduled for December 17.

For more information, call The Salvation Army Massillon at 330-833-6473.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
North Canton Mayor: Deal Pending With Meijer for KMart Property
Baker Leaving Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On