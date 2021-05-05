Massillon Teacher Among 5 Local Men Trapped in Sex Sting Operation
David Delong (Summit County Sheriff's Office)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon middle school teacher is one of five local men caught up in a sex sting run recently by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies.
60-year-old David Delong of Massillon has been on leave from the district since last month.
The five are charged with misdemeanor ‘engaging in prostitution’.
During the one-day sting, online ads were placed for explicit sexual services for cash.
Here are the other local men arrested:
50-year-old William Auld, Canton address.
62-year-old Mark Pucci, Massillon address.
51-year-old John Hammerlein, Hartville address.
22-year-old Dominic Falcon, Uniontown address.