Massillon Teacher Among 5 Local Men Trapped in Sex Sting Operation

Jim Michaels
May 5, 2021 @ 7:56am
David Delong (Summit County Sheriff's Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Massillon middle school teacher is one of five local men caught up in a sex sting run recently by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and other police agencies.

60-year-old David Delong of Massillon has been on leave from the district since last month.

The five are charged with misdemeanor ‘engaging in prostitution’.

During the one-day sting, online ads were placed for explicit sexual services for cash.

Here are the other local men arrested:

50-year-old William Auld, Canton address.

62-year-old Mark Pucci, Massillon address.

51-year-old John Hammerlein, Hartville address.

22-year-old Dominic Falcon, Uniontown address.

