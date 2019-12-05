Massillon Tigers Look to Add to School’s Rich Football History
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tonight the Massillon Tigers have a chance to add to their schools already proud football history by winning their first state title in the playoff era. The Sarchione Ford Championship game of the week will kick off at 7 PM at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Temperatures for tonight’s contest will drop down to the low 30’s with clouds but no snow. You can hear the full game between Massillon (14-0) and Cincinnati La Salle (12-2) at AM 1480 WHBC or on our website, WHBCsports.com.
You can also follow along on both our Facebook and twitter pages where we will have live updates, photos and videos of what is happening on the field.