Massillon Title Game Available on Pay-Per-View

(WHBC) – If you’re not going to the Massillon – Akron Hoban championship game you can watch it on Spectrum, which is now the official television partner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

MCTV says it’s been getting a lot of inquiries about the game, and worked diligently to try to get access.

MCTV says the Thursday night game will be available as an online pay-per-view stream for $9.99 through the OHSAA.

MCTV says the OHSAA set the price and determines the viewing rights.

MCTV points out that it has no control over the production, distribution or sale of the event.

The game be viewed by going to OHSAA.sssnet.com.

The OHSAA says if you’re in an area where Spectrum is available and you don’t subscribe to Spectrum, you will not have access to the stream.

But if you’re in an area where Spectrum is not available, you will be able to purchase the stream.

Of course you can catch all the action on WHBC.com.