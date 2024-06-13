Massillon To Open Regular Season With Special Game

The Division II State Football Champion Massillon Tigers will have to wait till week 3 to celebrate their title at home.

The Tigers filled out the last spot on their regular season schedule with a trip to Oregon.

On August 22nd, Massillon will play The NFL Academy (United Kingdom) in the third annual Nike Football Kickoff Classic, an event sponsored by Nike and the NFL.

With a season opener in Oregon and a matchup at GlenOak in Week 2, Massillon’s first home game of the year will be week three when they host Bergen Catholic (NJ).