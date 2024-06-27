NEW MASSILLON JOBS: Truck Accessories Company Growing Bigtime

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More good news from a Massillon company planning to expand.

Not only will A.R.E. Accessories create over 100 jobs in the city over the coming months.

Over 230 employees working at company facilities in Dundee and Mount Eaton will soon be moving to A.R.E.’s new plant.

That’s at the former Fleming Foods distribution center off Route 21 south of Navarre Road.

The employees are coming along as well, says Vice President of Operations Greg Kerr.

The company makes fiberglass and aluminum truck bed covers and custom-molded fiberglass items.

They got a state tax credit for their $20 million investment in the city.

The parent company of A.R.E. is RealTruck.