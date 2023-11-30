Massillon vs Hoban: 3 Things to Know, If You Go

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Headed for the Massillon/Hoban championship game at Tom Benson Thursday night?

Here’s some information.

1. If you don’t have tickets, you’ll need to buy them online; your phone will be scanned on your way in.

2. There’s a new third gate into the stadium near Don Shula’s and the Hall of Fame.

3. And the OHSAA’s Tim Stried on Canton’s Morning News says there’s additional parking around the Hall of Fame Village and off Clarendon Avenue NW.

Go Tigers!