Massillon Wins Again, Headed to D-2 State Championship Game
Massillon Tigers take a knee to secure their win over Avon. (WHBC News)
PARMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Tigers are headed to the Division II championship game next week, after defeating the Avon Eagles 35 to 10 in a semi-final game at Byers Field in Parma.
The Tigers will play Cincinnati LaSalle; they defeated Toledo Central Catholic to earn their championship bid.
The State Championship Games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium starting Thursday.
The Massillon-Cincinnati LaSalle game is at 7 p.m. Thursday.
1480 WHBC will have complete coverage.