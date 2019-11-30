      Weather Alert

Massillon Wins Again, Headed to D-2 State Championship Game

Jim Michaels
Nov 30, 2019 @ 6:48am
Massillon Tigers take a knee to secure their win over Avon. (WHBC News)

PARMA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Massillon Tigers are headed to the Division II championship game next week, after defeating the Avon Eagles 35 to 10 in a semi-final game at Byers Field in Parma.

The Tigers will play Cincinnati LaSalle; they defeated Toledo Central Catholic to earn their championship bid.

The State Championship Games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium starting Thursday.

The Massillon-Cincinnati LaSalle game is at 7 p.m. Thursday.

1480 WHBC will have complete coverage.

